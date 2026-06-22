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Human Rights Observatory

Andy Burnham: what to expect from the UK’s likely next prime minister

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Resigning as UK prime minster and leader of the Labour party, Keir Starmer said he accepted, “with good grace”, that the party does not think he is best placed to lead them into the next general election.

Following the election of Andy Burnham in Makerfield, it’s also clear who most Labour MPs want to replace him. It’s now more than possible that “King of the North” could be invited by the real king (Charles) to form a new government within weeks.

This momentous situation begs two questions: what is Andy Burnham actually about in terms of plans, priorities and personality?…The Conversation


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