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Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer resigns: can anyone survive as prime minister in today’s Britain?

By Nicholas Dickinson, Lecturer in Politics, University of Exeter
Keir Starmer has resigned as leader of the Labour party, and so in time as the UK’s prime minister. In the end, despite his numerous assurances that he would fight on, after Andy Burnham’s resounding win in the Makerfield byelection, the pressure on Starmer became too great to withstand. It makes him the sixth British PM in a decade to stand down.

The immediate cause of his decision was the final collapse in support for him in the party and in cabinet, clarified in private conversations over the weekend.…The Conversation


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