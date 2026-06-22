Andy Burnham is favoured to become the next UK prime minister. Does his triumph offer lessons for defeating One Nation?
By Josh Sunman, Associate Lecturer in Public Policy, Flinders University
Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Pat Leslie, Senior Lecturer, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The man widely touted as the next UK prime minister has much in common with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. And he may hold some hope for Labor defeating One Nation.
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- Monday, June 22, 2026