Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At the 2026 World Cup, there will be more winners than just the champion

By Francois Brouard, Full Professor Accounting and Taxation / Professeur titulaire comptabilité et fiscalité, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
While it’s impossible to predict the champion, the 2026 World Cup already has many winners: the qualifying teams, the host countries and FIFA are all reaping record financial and media benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can supplements keep your brain sharp? Why the evidence is more complicated than it seems
~ People who lift weights live longer – new study
~ World Cup technology: from ref cams to AI analysts, cutting-edge research is changing the game
~ The Caspian Sea has lost an area nearly the size of Sicily: human activities are a major reason why
~ Ten years after the referendum, how Brexit could have been done differently
~ Bird flu is here. Can we stop the spread?
~ What’s the risk of humans getting sick from bird flu?
~ “Until the day I die, I will fight for freedom of expression”: Meet Kajeem, the Ivorian reggae-man who celebrates human rights
~ Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Serge Oulon Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On
~ Brazil’s former First Lady juggles Christian conservatism, cracks open the far right’s gender contradictions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter