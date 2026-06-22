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Childhood experiences of LGBTQ+ stigma can harm romantic relationships decades later – psychologists explain how to reconnect with yourself and your partner

By Melissa Gates, Ph.D. Candidate in Clinical Psychology, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Christina Balderrama-Durbin, Associate Professor of Psychology, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Guilt and shame from being rejected, discriminated against or bullied as a child can carry into adulthood. But making meaning from these experiences can help with healing.The Conversation


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