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Deed fraud can cause vulnerable Detroiters to lose their homes – here’s why it’s hard to catch the thieves

By Donovan McCarty, Director, Housing Justice Clinic at Michigan State University College of Law, Michigan State University
Buying her first home on Detroit’s far east side in 2021 was the moment when a lifelong dream finally came within reach for Kim Page.

“I accomplished something that I always wanted to do,” said Page, who grew up in the city. “I always wanted to buy my own home since I was like 18. I never wanted to rent from anyone.”

Page said she had saved $US15,000 and used $3,800 in cash to buy the single-family brick house on Britain Street. The house, owned by a friend planning to move out of Detroit, was “damaged pretty bad,” Page recalls. But the house was hers to care for, and…The Conversation


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