In deep-red Idaho, even Republicans break with Trump on farm labor
By Lisa Meierotto, Associate Professor of Global Studies and Environmental Studies, Boise State University
Matthew May, Research Scholar, Boise State University
Rebecca Som Castellano, Director of Human-Environment Systems and Professor of Sociology, Boise State University
Under the second Trump administration, the United States has seen mass deportations and a sharp escalation in immigration enforcement. The Department of Homeland Security says the crackdown pushed nearly 3 million people out of the country in Trump’s first year back in office.
For the first time since the 1960s, the number…
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- Monday, June 22, 2026