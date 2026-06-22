Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In deep-red Idaho, even Republicans break with Trump on farm labor

By Lisa Meierotto, Associate Professor of Global Studies and Environmental Studies, Boise State University
Matthew May, Research Scholar, Boise State University
Rebecca Som Castellano, Director of Human-Environment Systems and Professor of Sociology, Boise State University
Under the second Trump administration, the United States has seen mass deportations and a sharp escalation in immigration enforcement. The Department of Homeland Security says the crackdown pushed nearly 3 million people out of the country in Trump’s first year back in office.

For the first time since the 1960s, the number…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can supplements keep your brain sharp? Why the evidence is more complicated than it seems
~ People who lift weights live longer – new study
~ World Cup technology: from ref cams to AI analysts, cutting-edge research is changing the game
~ The Caspian Sea has lost an area nearly the size of Sicily: human activities are a major reason why
~ Ten years after the referendum, how Brexit could have been done differently
~ Bird flu is here. Can we stop the spread?
~ What’s the risk of humans getting sick from bird flu?
~ “Until the day I die, I will fight for freedom of expression”: Meet Kajeem, the Ivorian reggae-man who celebrates human rights
~ Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Serge Oulon Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On
~ Brazil’s former First Lady juggles Christian conservatism, cracks open the far right’s gender contradictions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter