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Can supplements keep your brain sharp? Why the evidence is more complicated than it seems

By Amanda Lloyd, Researcher in Food, Diet and Health, Aberystwyth University
Alexander Nigel William Taylor, Lecturer in Biopsychology Department of Psychology, Aberystwyth University
Alina Warren-Walker, Food Interventions and Clinical Trial Cohort Assistant, Wellbeing and Health Assessment Research Unit, Department of Life Sciences, Aberystwyth University
Many of us would like to keep our brains sharp as we get older. That has helped create a growing market for “brain-health” supplements. These include fish-oil capsules and postbiotics, the beneficial, non-living compounds and byproducts produced by “good” gut bacteria (probiotics) when they digest dietary fibre or prebiotics.

But assessing these products is complicated.

A study found that omega-3 supplement…The Conversation


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