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World Cup technology: from ref cams to AI analysts, cutting-edge research is changing the game

By Thomas Allen, Senior Lecturer, Department of Engineering, Manchester Metropolitan University
The men’s football World Cup presents a unique global opportunity to showcase new football technology – from boots and balls to digital systems designed to enhance both officiating accuracy and fan engagement.

The process of bringing these technologies to the game often begins in universities and other research institutions. The academic journal Sports Engineering, of which I am editor-in-chief, publishes peer-reviewed studies that…The Conversation


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