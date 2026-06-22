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The Caspian Sea has lost an area nearly the size of Sicily: human activities are a major reason why

By Nima Shokri, Executive Co-Director, Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), United Nations University; Technical University of Hamburg
Amir AghaKouchak, Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
The Caspian Sea, the largest inland body of water on Earth, is shrinking. Not fluctuating, not entering another natural cycle, but shrinking.

For decades, scientists and policymakers treated changes in the Caspian as part of the basin’s natural variability. Water levels in the sea have always risen and fallen.

But our new study shows something far more troubling: the current decline is increasingly…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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