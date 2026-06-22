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Ten years after the referendum, how Brexit could have been done differently

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
A ten-year anniversary is a good opportunity to look back on an important decision. Whether that was a marriage, a career move or a decision to leave the EU, a decade feels like an important moment for reflection.

When the UK voted (narrowly) for Brexit on June 23 2016, nobody really knew what would happen next. After all, it had never been done before.

So, what versions of leaving the EU were available at that time?

One option was for the UK to leave the EU but remain in the single…The Conversation


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