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Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu is here. Can we stop the spread?

By Jane Younger, Senior Lecturer in Southern Ocean Vertebrate Ecology, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
On a remote beach near Esperance, Western Australia, two sick seabirds have brought the bird flu crisis to Australia.

Testing has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in a brown skua and a giant petrel. Both are species of seabirds commonly found in the Southern Ocean.

H5N1The Conversation


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