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Human Rights Observatory

“Until the day I die, I will fight for freedom of expression”: Meet Kajeem, the Ivorian reggae-man who celebrates human rights

By Amnesty International
“I made my first visit to prisoners when I was 12, as a Catholic boy scout. It was a very formative experience for the young boy I was. I couldn’t understand how people could be put in those terrible conditions, no matter what they had done. So, when I started playing music as a teenager, […] The post “Until the day I die, I will fight for freedom of expression”: Meet Kajeem, the Ivorian reggae-man who celebrates human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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