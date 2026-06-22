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Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Serge Oulon Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On

By Amnesty International
Burkina Faso’s authorities should urgently account for the journalist Atiana Serge Oulon, who was forcibly disappeared by state security forces two years ago, and release him immediately, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Observatoire Kisal, the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, a partnership between the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the World […] The post Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Serge Oulon Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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