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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s former First Lady juggles Christian conservatism, cracks open the far right’s gender contradictions

By Nicole Froio
With a personable approach to politics and a pastoral tone to her speeches, Michelle Bolsonaro juggles splits between her roles as her imprisoned husband’s caretaker and a political figure wannabe


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