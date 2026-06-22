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Human Rights Observatory

Antipodean prose poetry is coming into its own

By Cassandra Atherton, Professor of Writing and Literature, Deakin University
Paul Hetherington, Emeritus Professor of Writing, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Prose poetry had a slow start in Australia. Long after 19th-century French poets, such as Aloysius Bertrand, Charles Baudelaire and Arthur Rimbaud, wrote groundbreaking works of prose poetry, including Gaspard de la nuit (1842), Le…The Conversation


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