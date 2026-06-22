Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Donald Trump has changed the way diplomacy is done

By Nicholas Westcott, Professor of Practice in Diplomacy, Dept of Politics and International Studies, SOAS, University of London
The rest of the world has had to learn how to manage the US president’s mercurial temperament and unique style.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “Until the day I die, I will fight for freedom of expression”: Meet Kajeem, the Ivorian reggae-man who celebrates human rights
~ Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Serge Oulon Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On
~ Brazil’s former First Lady juggles Christian conservatism, cracks open the far right’s gender contradictions
~ Time’s running out to book Virgin flight credits before June 30. What are your refund rights?
~ From keyboard to EDM: How ‘jedag-jedug’ subculture is shaping Indonesia’s electronic music scene
~ Argentina: Flawed Lobbying Bill
~ Burkina Faso: Prominent Journalist Forcibly Disappeared 2 Years On
~ Can we cure asthma? Yes, and we have a plan
~ The Breadwinner: Comedy doesn’t need flawless dads, but we do need competent ones
~ Plant-based products need to be easier to find and consistently affordable for shoppers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter