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Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Flawed Lobbying Bill

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – A proposed bill to address lobbying that is before Argentina’s Congress would place unreasonable burdens on independent human rights organizations and other civil society groups that wish to influence government policy, Human Rights Watch said today.The bill seeks to advance important government interests around transparency and integrity, but would impose new administrative burdens and legal risks so severe that they would effectively prevent many civil society groups from participating in the policymaking process.“The government is right to want to regulate and ensure…


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