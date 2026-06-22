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Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic could work for addiction too – and we finally know how

By Robert Munn, Senior Lecturer, University of Otago
GLP-1 drugs show promise for more than weight loss. They also cut substance abuse and are changing how we think about the brain’s reward system.The Conversation


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