Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has already spent over $100 million dealing with Varroa mite. Here’s what we can do next

By Kate Mounsey, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator, Biomedical Science, University of the Sunshine Coast
Lucy R Miles, Higher Degree by Research PhD Student, Novel Biopesticides, University of the Sunshine Coast
Robert J Harvey, Professor of Pathophysiology, Associate Dean (Research) School of Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Roy Barkan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
The honeybee mite, Varroa destructor, finally breached Australia’s biosecurity defences four years ago, and is here to stay. Even more concerning, our standard treatments – such as specialised pesticides – are already failing.

What does this mean for Australians, and what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Boxing inside the box’ – antipodean prose poetry is coming into its own
~ The new price gouging law starts on July 1. Can it rein in Coles and Woolworths?
~ Why the whole country will be watching Victoria’s November state election
~ Victoria wants daily ‘device-free’ time in high schools. What works best for learning?
~ Today’s space race could turn fatal if we don’t agree on new rules
~ ‘Too pretty to do math’? Here’s the real reason girls aren’t choosing to study maths
~ Craving something for dinner? Your mind may be ‘tasting’ food before you eat it
~ Can we cure asthma? Yes, and we have a plan
~ The Breadwinner: Comedy doesn’t need flawless dads, but we do need competent ones
~ Plant-based products need to be easier to find and consistently affordable for shoppers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter