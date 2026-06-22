Australia has already spent over $100 million dealing with Varroa mite. Here’s what we can do next
By Kate Mounsey, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator, Biomedical Science, University of the Sunshine Coast
Lucy R Miles, Higher Degree by Research PhD Student, Novel Biopesticides, University of the Sunshine Coast
Robert J Harvey, Professor of Pathophysiology, Associate Dean (Research) School of Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Roy Barkan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
The honeybee mite, Varroa destructor, finally breached Australia’s biosecurity defences four years ago, and is here to stay. Even more concerning, our standard treatments – such as specialised pesticides – are already failing.
What does this mean for Australians, and what…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 21, 2026