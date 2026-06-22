Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Boxing inside the box’ – antipodean prose poetry is coming into its own

By Cassandra Atherton, Professor of Writing and Literature, Deakin University
Paul Hetherington, Emeritus Professor of Writing, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Prose poetry had a slow start in Australia. Long after 19th-century French poets, such as Aloysius Bertrand, Charles Baudelaire and Arthur Rimbaud, wrote groundbreaking works of prose poetry, including Gaspard de la nuit (1842), Le…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia has already spent over $100 million dealing with Varroa mite. Here’s what we can do next
~ The new price gouging law starts on July 1. Can it rein in Coles and Woolworths?
~ Why the whole country will be watching Victoria’s November state election
~ Victoria wants daily ‘device-free’ time in high schools. What works best for learning?
~ Today’s space race could turn fatal if we don’t agree on new rules
~ ‘Too pretty to do math’? Here’s the real reason girls aren’t choosing to study maths
~ Craving something for dinner? Your mind may be ‘tasting’ food before you eat it
~ Can we cure asthma? Yes, and we have a plan
~ The Breadwinner: Comedy doesn’t need flawless dads, but we do need competent ones
~ Plant-based products need to be easier to find and consistently affordable for shoppers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter