Why the whole country will be watching Victoria’s November state election
By Phoebe Hayman, PhD Candidate and Casual Academic in Politics, La Trobe University
Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Nicholas Barry, Lecturer, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University
This election is likely to be watched closely across the country because of what it reveals about the changing party system in Australia.
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- Sunday, June 21, 2026