Victoria wants daily ‘device-free’ time in high schools. What works best for learning?
By Joanne Orlando, Researcher, Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Kate Highfield, Associate Professor, Education, University of Canberra
Thembi Mason, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, RMIT University
The research tells us there is no ‘magic screen time number’ to guarantee quality learning. It depends how the technology is used and for what.
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- Sunday, June 21, 2026