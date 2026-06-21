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Human Rights Observatory

Today’s space race could turn fatal if we don’t agree on new rules

By Cassandra Steer, Associate Expert, National Security College; Chief Executive Officer, Australasian Centre for Space Governance, Australian National University
Only by fostering a deeper sense of ‘space citizenship’ will everyone benefit from our journeys to the Moon – and beyond.The Conversation


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