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Craving something for dinner? Your mind may be ‘tasting’ food before you eat it

By Maggie Hames, PhD Student, University of Otago
Mei Peng, Associate Professor, University of Otago
New research shows hunger can make us imagine tastes more vividly – helping explain those powerful cravings that lead to bad choices.The Conversation


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