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The Breadwinner: Comedy doesn’t need flawless dads, but we do need competent ones

By Audrey-Ann Deneault, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Université de Montréal
Jean-François Bureau, Professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Nate Bargatze’s new family comedy The Breadwinner centres on a successful car salesman who is left to care for his three daughters while his wife pursues a business opportunity abroad.

Bargatze, who stars in and co-wrote the film, is known for clean, family-friendly humour built on a stand-up…The Conversation


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