Plant-based products need to be easier to find and consistently affordable for shoppers
By Cameron McRae, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Infectious Disease Genomics and One Health, Simon Fraser University
Laurette Dube, Professor emerita, behavioral economic and convergence sciences, Marketing; James McGill Chair of Consumer and Lifestyle Psychology and Marketing; Founding Chair, McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics (MCCHE), McGill University
Pricing policies and retail strategies can help shift diets, but they must account for socioeconomic inequalities in how consumers respond to food prices.
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- Sunday, June 21, 2026