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How AI prompting turned writerly description into an everyday skill

By Lei Yu, PhD Candidate in Comparative Literature, Western University
Writing prompts to generate images combines two literary tasks at once: the realist description of concrete things and the modernist evocation of atmosphere.The Conversation


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