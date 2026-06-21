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Human Rights Observatory

With Iran and the US signing a peace deal, where does that leave Benjamin Netanyahu?

By Martin Kear, Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
The Israeli prime minister faces an invidious choice in an election year: kowtow to a powerful ally, or risk displeasure at home by ending the war with Hezbollah.The Conversation


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