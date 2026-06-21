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Secrets of Stonehenge and other ancient sites unlocked for the summer solstice

By Duncan Garrow, Professor of Archaeology, University of Reading
The story of Stonehenge starts around 5,000 years ago. But its famous old stones, some of which were transported all the way from south-west Wales to Wiltshire, are just part of the story.

Close to the beginning of its use, the site was a cemetery, with dozens of people laid to rest. That so many changes have been made to the site since – almost all involving huge commitments of human labour and creativity – is testament to Stonehenge’s significance to countless generations of people.

Its continuing…The Conversation


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