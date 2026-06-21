Can Africa survive the global aid squeeze? Yes, but it will take financial discipline
By Hafte Gebreselassie Gebrihet, Research fellow, University of Oslo; University of Cape Town
Dan Banik, Professor of political science, Director of the Oslo SDG Initiative, Host of "In Pursuit of Development" podcast, University of Oslo
Africa faces declining aid, rising debt, climate pressure and a weakening global order. Official development assistance, the technical term for foreign aid, fell by 23.1% in 2025, the largest annual contraction on record. It’s projected to decline by a further 5.8% in 2026, before accounting for strain from the current crisis in the Middle East.
UN Trade and Development has…
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- Sunday, June 21, 2026