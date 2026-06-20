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The first case of H5N1 bird flu in Australia has been confirmed. What does this mean?

By Marcel Klaassen, Alfred Deakin Professor and Chair in Ecology, Deakin University
Meagan Dewar, Lecturer, Biological Sciences. Institute of Innovation, Science and Sustainability, Federation University Australia
Michelle Wille, Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
This is not the moment to call defeat. There is a chance we can stop this infectious virus, this time at least.The Conversation


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