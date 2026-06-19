Seal pups and seabird chicks are suffering in extreme weather. How can we protect them?
By Milan Sojitra, PhD Candidate, Marine Ecology and Biodiversity, University of Tasmania
Mark Hemer, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Sophie Bestley, Senior Lecturer, Quantitative Southern Ocean Ecology, University of Tasmania
Stuart Corney, Associate Professor, Oceans Ice and Climate, University of Tasmania
Extreme weather is becoming the new normal, disrupting human communities across the globe.
It is also affecting wildlife populations in complex and increasingly concerning ways.
Our new research shows extreme heat, heavy rain and storm surges are affecting seals and seabirds during a critical period of their development – as pups and chicks.
An environment under pressure
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- Friday, June 19, 2026