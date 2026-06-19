Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seal pups and seabird chicks are suffering in extreme weather. How can we protect them?

By Milan Sojitra, PhD Candidate, Marine Ecology and Biodiversity, University of Tasmania
Mark Hemer, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Sophie Bestley, Senior Lecturer, Quantitative Southern Ocean Ecology, University of Tasmania
Stuart Corney, Associate Professor, Oceans Ice and Climate, University of Tasmania
Extreme weather is becoming the new normal, disrupting human communities across the globe.

It is also affecting wildlife populations in complex and increasingly concerning ways.

Our new research shows extreme heat, heavy rain and storm surges are affecting seals and seabirds during a critical period of their development – as pups and chicks.


An environment under pressure



Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven memorable films to watch with your dad on Father’s Day
~ The 11 best songs and albums about fatherhood – according to music experts
~ Heatwaves: five reasons why Victorian houses are cooler than modern buildings
~ Think before you flush: expert advice on how and when to save water at home
~ Eight ways to sleep well in hot weather
~ Freedom of speech takes many forms and they are always cultural
~ How a 45-minute family exercise session could boost thinking skills
~ New evidence reveals extent of anti-fascist motives behind ‘insane’ aristocrat’s plot to assassinate Mussolini
~ Where do women feature in the history of diplomacy?
~ What can be done to stop conflict-related sexual violence?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter