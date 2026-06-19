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Does climate change lead to more migration? Here’s why researchers can’t agree on the evidence

By Alexis Cloquell Lozano, Profesor Sociología. Cátedra Caixa Popular para el estudio de los desafíos sociales y la vulnerabilidad., Universidad Católica de Valencia
Beatriz Felipe Pérez, Investigadora asociada al Centro de Estudios de Derecho Ambiental de Tarragona, Universitat Rovira i Virgili
Joan Lacomba Vazquez, Profesor Departamento de Trabajo Social, Universitat de València
María Isolda Perelló Carrascosa, Investigadora Doctora Sénior, Universitat de València
Images of families displaced by floods, prolonged droughts or extreme storms have become a distressingly regular feature of the daily news. As the impact of climate change intensifies, so does concern over its effects on human mobility. Ongoing changes to the world’s climate now raise a salient, apparently simple question: to what extent does climate change cause migration?

The answer is anything but simple.

Over recent decades, the relationship…The Conversation


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