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How America came to love football – what you should listen, read and see this week

By Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor, The Conversation
Our picks this week include a history of how America came to love football, a book about freedom of speech, an adaptation of a Woolf book and two artistic takes on nature.The Conversation


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