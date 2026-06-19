Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Andy Burnham needed a big win. The Makerfield result means Labour might have reason to hope

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
The possible nominative determinism of the Makerfield constituency may prove as significant to political historians as it has been a blessing to newspaper sub-editors crafting puns on “Makerfield or Breakerfield”.

The immediate futures of Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer were decided in the historic happening of the first UK byelection to effectively elect a prime minister. It was a battle of our times.

Burnham’s success will make a new administration as it breaks the present one. Prime Minister Starmer’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven memorable films to watch with your dad on Father’s Day
~ The 11 best songs and albums about fatherhood – according to music experts
~ Heatwaves: five reasons why Victorian houses are cooler than modern buildings
~ Think before you flush: expert advice on how and when to save water at home
~ Eight ways to sleep well in hot weather
~ Freedom of speech takes many forms and they are always cultural
~ How a 45-minute family exercise session could boost thinking skills
~ New evidence reveals extent of anti-fascist motives behind ‘insane’ aristocrat’s plot to assassinate Mussolini
~ Where do women feature in the history of diplomacy?
~ What can be done to stop conflict-related sexual violence?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter