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Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s Discriminatory  AI Experiment on Child  Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants walk towards a bus to be taken for processing after disembarking from a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat on a beach after crossing the English Channel, in Dungeness, England, on June 15, 2022. © 2022 Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images The UK Home Office is pushing ahead with plans to use AI technology to guess the age of young people arriving at UK borders to seek asylum, starting in 2027. Yet the Home Office’s own tests found the technology performed worse on certain groups of people, notably Africans. The plans…


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