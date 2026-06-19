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Human Rights Observatory

“Communities are stronger when refugees and migrants are included”

By Amnesty International
Can you tell me about your role at Amnesty and what it involves?  I work with the Refugees and Migrants’ Rights team, doing research and advising colleagues across Amnesty. I do everything from collecting testimonies and evidence from the ground, analyzing it, and bringing it to international institutions and organizations with the aim of influencing […] The post “Communities are stronger when refugees and migrants are included”  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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