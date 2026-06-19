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Human Rights Observatory

Toy Story 5’s ‘Lilypad’ is an indictment of the world that birthed the ‘iPad Kid’

By Aarushi Bhandari, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Davidson College
In the trailer for “Toy Story 5,” a little girl named Bonnie is playing with her toys when a package arrives in the mail.

She opens it to find Lilypad, a tablet for children.

The iconic toys from the series – Woody, Buzz Lightyear, the Potato Heads, Forky and Slinky Dog – then watch in dismay as Bonnie casts them all aside in favor of the bright tablet screen. Rex the dinosaur exclaims, “What? Extinction? Not again!”

The film zeros in on a uniquely 21st-century phenomenon: the “


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