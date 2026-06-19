Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Philadelphia in 1976 was mysterious and deadly – 50 years later, scientists know the cause but outbreaks continue
By Charles N. Haas, Professor of Environmental Engineering, Drexel University
Robert Promisloff, Clinical Professor Emeritus of Medicine, Drexel University
The source was a newly discovered bacterium called Legionella pneumophila that can thrive in household pipes, whirlpools, cooling units and outdoor fountains.
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- Friday, June 19, 2026