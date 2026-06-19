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Human Rights Observatory

Why are we so obsessed with charismatic leaders?

By Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
Of all the characteristics we might prize in a leader – competence, integrity, careful judgment, ethical courage – why do people rate charisma so highly?The Conversation


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