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Seven memorable films to watch with your dad on Father’s Day

By Daniel O'Brien, Lecturer, Department of Literature Film and Theatre Studies, University of Essex
Despite the prominence of family relationships in cinema, fatherhood remains a surprisingly underexplored area of academic film study.

There are a few exceptions. Charting the emergence of the paternal protector as a key masculine archetype is Katie Barnett’s Fathers on Film: Paternity and Masculinity in 1990s Hollywood. And crucially, Gershon Reiter’s Fathers…The Conversation


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