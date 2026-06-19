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The 11 best songs and albums about fatherhood – according to music experts

By Conor Caldwell, Assistant Professor in Irish Traditional Music, University of Limerick
Adam Behr, Reader in Music, Politics and Society, Newcastle University
Ellis Jones, Lecturer in Music and Management, University of Leeds
Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Hussein Boon, Principal Lecturer, Music, University of Westminster
Joel Gray, Associate Dean of Learning, Teaching, and Student Success and Lecturer in Media, Art and Communication, Sheffield Hallam University
Max Bowden, PhD Candidate, impact and influence of the Grateful Dead, University of Essex
Michael Bradshaw, Dean of Faculty, Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Niall Keegan, Associate Professor Irish World Academy of Music & Dance. Course Director of the BA Arts in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Limerick
Ronan Guilfoyle, Director, Centre for Jazz Performance Studies, Dublin City University
Samuel Murray, Lecturer in Music Management, University of Leeds
Songs about fathers and fatherhood range in tone from joy and celebration to absence, tension and grief. For Father’s Day, we asked 11 experts to share their favourite tracks and albums about fatherhood.
The Conversation


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