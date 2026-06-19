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Heatwaves: five reasons why Victorian houses are cooler than modern buildings

By Ben Roberts, Senior Lecturer in School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, Loughborough University
More than four million homes were built in the UK during the Victorian era.

Victorian homes were constructed long before the complex computer models used today to design buildings were invented. Yet, these homes, built over 100 years ago, are cooler in summer than many built more recently.

Here are some fundamental architecturalThe Conversation


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