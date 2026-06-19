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Human Rights Observatory

Think before you flush: expert advice on how and when to save water at home

By Stuart Walker, Research Fellow in Sustainabilty Assessment, University of Sheffield
Water unites everyone on the planet, and as well as keeping us alive, it has thousands of other uses, yet we undervalue it, take it for granted and often waste it.

As many countries are now experiencing hot weather more frequently, our demand for water increases. Water companies need to act to reduce leaks and wastage, but there are also ways we can all save water around the house, as well as…The Conversation


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