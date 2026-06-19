Eight ways to sleep well in hot weather
By Amin Al-Habaibeh, Professor of Intelligent Engineering Systems, Nottingham Trent University
Francesco Luke Siena, Senior Lecturer in Product Design, School of Architecture, Design & the Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University
When temperatures rise, sleep often suffers. Hot nights can make it harder to fall asleep, increase waking during the night and leave people feeling less rested the next day.
One reason is thermoregulation, the body’s ability to keep its internal temperature within a safe range. Sleep is closely linked to body temperature: to fall asleep and stay asleep, the body usually needs to lose some heat. Hot bedrooms make that harder.
And UK summers are becoming hotter. The Met…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 19, 2026