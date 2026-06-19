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How a 45-minute family exercise session could boost thinking skills

By Scarlett Fountain, Researcher, Physical Activity & Health, Nottingham Trent University
Karah Dring, Senior Lecturer in Exercise and Health, Nottingham Trent University
Getting enough exercise is one of the most important things we can do for our health. Yet many people around the world are not active enough. Around one in three adults fail to meet the recommended levels of physical activity, while four in five children aged 11–17 do not achieve the recommended average of 60 minutes a day.

A lack of physical activity increases the risk of long-term conditions…The Conversation


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