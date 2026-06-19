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New evidence reveals extent of anti-fascist motives behind ‘insane’ aristocrat’s plot to assassinate Mussolini

By Giovanni Pietro Lombardo, Professor of History of Psychology, Sapienza University of Rome
M. Andrea Pisauro, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Plymouth
Benito Mussolini stepped out onto the Piazza del Campidoglio at 10:58 in the morning of April 7, 1926. He had just delivered a speech prepared for him by his lover, the Jewish writer Margherita Sarfatti.

The speech had been a success, and Mussolini left satisfied, making his way through the cheering crowd.

Suddenly, a woman approached within a few meters of the Duce. She was holding a Lebel, a deadly revolver issued to the French army during the first world war. She pointed it at the dictator…The Conversation


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