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Where do women feature in the history of diplomacy?

By Natalia Núñez-Bargueño, MSCA research fellow, KU Leuven
What grants influential women visibility and diplomatic status? Women in Diplomacy day on June 24 is an opportunity to consider how female-led efforts are recognised, valued and remembered.The Conversation


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