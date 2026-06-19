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Human Rights Observatory

US-Iran deal must centre human rights and region must see real and sustainable end to hostilities

By Amnesty International
Responding to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the USA and Iran to end a months-long war that spilled into neighbouring countries, killing more than 6,000 people across the Middle East and rattling the global economy, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said: “US and Iranian officials have signed a deal to end […] The post US-Iran deal must centre human rights and region must see real and sustainable end to hostilities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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